NBCC (India) secures Rs 264 crore order from NIT Kurukshetra

Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
NBCC (India) has announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 264.16 crore from NIT Kurukshetra.

The project involves the PMC for the construction of various buildings, including the academic block, hostel block, residential block, directors residence, vertical extension of hostels and academic buildings, along with other external development work at NIT Kurukshetra, located in Kurukshetra, Haryana, to be undertaken under the EPC mode.

NBCC (India) is in business and operates in three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

The company reported a 25.41% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 142.43 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 113.57 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 16.65% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,826.95 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Shares of NBCC (India) shed 0.88% to Rs 80.42 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

