Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Britannia Inds' Gujarat plant hit by strike

Britannia Inds' Gujarat plant hit by strike

Image
Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Britannia Industries said that its plant located in Jhagadia, Gujarat has been partially affected due to a workers' strike.

The company said that it is in continuous discussion with workers to resolve the situation amicably.

At present, the impact of this event is being assessed and the company is managing demand through available resources, it added.

Britannia Industries (BIL) is one of India's leading FMCG companies. The company's principal activity is the manufacture and sale of biscuits, bread, rusk, cakes and dairy products.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 4.5% to Rs 581.69 crore on 6.5% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 4,463.30 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.72% to Rs 4,831.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bajel Projects gains on securing 'large' order from MPPTCL

Indices sprint at open but jog to the finish; Nifty holds above 23,650

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index declines 1.73%

INR off three month high against US dollar

NSE SME IPO of ATC Energies System subscribed 50%

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story