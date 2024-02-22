Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC jumps after signing MoU with HUDCO

NBCC jumps after signing MoU with HUDCO

Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
NBCC (India) rallied 4.52% to Rs 145.60 after the company has entered into Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HUDCO.

The MoU includes reinforcing cooperation and collaboration to leverage respective strength for the effective implementation of consultancy services and asset monetization activities.

Meanwhile the company has received approval from Greater Noida Authority to develop unused and purchasable floor area ratio (FAR) in furtherance of existing projects of Amrapali valuing Rs 10,000 crore.

The projects approved by the authority are Centurian Park at Tech Zone-IV; Golf homes at Sector-4; Leisure Park at Tech Zone-IV; Leisure Valley at Tech Zone-IV and Dream Valley at Tech Zone-IV.

NBCC (India) is in business of operates into three major segments namely project management consultancy, real estate and engineering procurement & construction.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 60.3% to Rs 110.74 crore on 13.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,405.51 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

