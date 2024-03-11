Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC's subsidiary bags work orders worth Rs 368 crore

NBCC's subsidiary bags work orders worth Rs 368 crore

Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
NBCC (India) said that its wholly owned subsidiary HSCC (India) has bagged orders worth Rs 367.92 crore from Medical Education & Ayush, Maharashtra, and Power Grid Corporation India.

Medical Education & Ayush has awarded HSCC with six work contracts worth Rs 262.13 crore.

HSCC has secured three work orders from Power Grid Corporation India, whose total value is Rs 105.79 crore.

NBCC (India) is in business of operates into three major segments namely project management consultancy, real estate and engineering procurement & construction.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 60.3% to Rs 110.74 crore on 13.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,405.51 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Shares of NBCC (India) tumbled 4.01% to currently trade at Rs 122.20 on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 1:39 PM IST

