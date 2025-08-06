NCC Q1 PAT declines 8% YoY to Rs 192-cr

NCC reported 8.46% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 192.14 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 209.92 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations also declined 6.31% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 5,178.99 crore in the first quarter of FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 268.36 crore in Q1 FY26, down 10.46% from Rs 299.73 crore posted in corresponding quarter previous year.

In Q1 FY26, revenue from the construction segment was Rs 5,151.33 crore, reflecting a 5.52% YoY decline, while revenue from the real estate segment stood at Rs 27.66 crore, down 62.17% YoY.

During the quarter, the companys EBITDA fell by 4.60% to Rs 456 crore, down from Rs 478 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.