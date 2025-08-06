Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NCC Q1 PAT declines 8% YoY to Rs 192-cr

NCC Q1 PAT declines 8% YoY to Rs 192-cr

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NCC reported 8.46% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 192.14 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 209.92 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations also declined 6.31% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 5,178.99 crore in the first quarter of FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 268.36 crore in Q1 FY26, down 10.46% from Rs 299.73 crore posted in corresponding quarter previous year.

In Q1 FY26, revenue from the construction segment was Rs 5,151.33 crore, reflecting a 5.52% YoY decline, while revenue from the real estate segment stood at Rs 27.66 crore, down 62.17% YoY.

During the quarter, the companys EBITDA fell by 4.60% to Rs 456 crore, down from Rs 478 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

As of 30 June 2025, NCCs consolidated order book stood at Rs 70,087 crore, reflecting a 33% increase year-on-year.

NCC is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing projects, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation and hydrothermal power projects, etc.

The counter advanced 2.58% to Rs 216.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gokaldas Exports Q1 PAT jumps 53% YoY on productivity gains, cost controls

Lupin Q1 PAT climbs 52% YoY to Rs 1,219 cr in FY26

Sensex falls over 230 pts; RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.5%

GBP/INR hovers just under 117 mark

CPI inflation is likely to edge up above the 4% target from Q4:2025-26 onwards: RBI

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story