Gokaldas Exports Q1 PAT jumps 53% YoY on productivity gains, cost controls

Gokaldas Exports has posted 53% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 41 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 27 crore in Q1 FY25.

For the quarter, the company declared net revenue of Rs 956 crore, a growth of 3% over the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company stated that the modest growth in revenue was on account of the impact of US tariffs.

EBIDTA improved by 44% to Rs 119 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 83 crore in Q1 FY25.

The company's EBITDA margins improved by 336 basis points on a YoY basis to 12.1% in Q1 FY26, supported by productivity gains, robust cost management efforts, and receipt of some capital incentive during the quarter. The current quarter's EBITDA was considerably impacted by customer claims, mainly attributed to tariffs.

Profit before tax (PBT) in Q1 FY26 was at Rs 57 crore, up by 57% from Rs 36 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Adjusting for the one-time expense of Rs 14 crore recorded in Q1 FY25, the YoY growth in PBT in Q1 FY26 was 14%. Sivaramakrishnan Ganapathi, vice chairman and managing director of Gokaldas Exports, said: We reported a healthy growth in PAT and an improvement in EBITDA margins on a YoY basis, supported by productivity gains and robust cost management efforts. The company reported a moderate growth in its total income, as it was period impacted by tariff. Total income, excluding both acquired entities, reported a 20% YoY growth.