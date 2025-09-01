NCC secures two orders worth Rs 788-cr in August 2025

NCC announced that it has received two new water division orders totaling Rs 788.34 crore during August 2025.According to an exchange filing, the orders were secured in the normal course of business. The company also clarified that the promoters, promoter group, and group companies have no interest in the entities awarding the projects, confirming that these do not qualify as related party transactions. Additionally, the orders have been received from state government agencies and do not include any internal orders.
NCC is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing projects, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation and hydrothermal power projects, etc.
The company reported 8.46% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 192.14 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 209.92 crore recorded in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations also declined 6.31% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 5,178.99 crore in the first quarter of FY26.
The counter slipped 1.56% to close at Rs 204.60 on the BSE on Friday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
