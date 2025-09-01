BEML bags Rs 80-cr supply order from Indian Railways

BEML said it has received an order valuing more than Rs 80 crore from the from Indian Railways for supply of Utility Track Vehicles.

BEML is a leading multi-technology 'Schedule A' company under the Ministry of Defence. It operates in three verticals viz. defence & aerospace, mining & construction and rail & metro. As of 30 June 2025, the Government of India held a 53.86% stake in BEML.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 11.97% to Rs 287.55 crore while revenue from operations rose 9.17% to Rs 1,652.53 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Shares of BEML rose 0.24% to settle at Rs 3,845.55 on the BSE.