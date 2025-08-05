India's medium-term growth trajectory rooted in decade of robust economic performance

Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation stated in a latest update that India's medium-term growth trajectory is rooted in a decade of robust economic performance, underpinned by sound macroeconomic fundamentals and sustained structural and governance reforms-including labour market reforms, modernisation of land records, tax reforms, introducing a regulatory regime for insolvency and bankruptcy, real estate regulation, and financial sector reforms.
As a result, despite global headwinds, India has remained the fastest-growing major economy, averaging over 7% GDP growth between 2014 and 2025 (excluding the COVID years). In a global environment marked by protectionism and deglobalisation, sustaining 7-8% growth requires a sharp focus on domestic growth drivers. To this end, the Government remains committed to a strategy centred on deregulation, infrastructure investment and MSME development; enhancing female labour force participation; skilling the workforce to harness the demographic dividend; and accelerating digitalisation to boost financial inclusion and formalisation.
The ministry noted further that India's demographic dividend, driven by a growing working-age population, presents a crucial opportunity to boost GDP growth. The working age population is projected to rise from 735 million in 2011 to 988.5 million in 2036. The current working age population is 64.2 percent and for next 10 years the favorable demographics will remain approximately at 65 percent.
