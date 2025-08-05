India's medium-term growth trajectory rooted in decade of robust economic performance

Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation stated in a latest update that India's medium-term growth trajectory is rooted in a decade of robust economic performance, underpinned by sound macroeconomic fundamentals and sustained structural and governance reforms-including labour market reforms, modernisation of land records, tax reforms, introducing a regulatory regime for insolvency and bankruptcy, real estate regulation, and financial sector reforms.

As a result, despite global headwinds, India has remained the fastest-growing major economy, averaging over 7% GDP growth between 2014 and 2025 (excluding the COVID years). In a global environment marked by protectionism and deglobalisation, sustaining 7-8% growth requires a sharp focus on domestic growth drivers. To this end, the Government remains committed to a strategy centred on deregulation, infrastructure investment and MSME development; enhancing female labour force participation; skilling the workforce to harness the demographic dividend; and accelerating digitalisation to boost financial inclusion and formalisation.