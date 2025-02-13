Bazel International standalone net profit declines 74.42% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 40.63% to Rs 0.76 crore

Net profit of Bazel International declined 74.42% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 40.63% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.761.2871.0583.590.331.060.301.050.220.86

