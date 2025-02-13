Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

VIP Clothing reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.00 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:35 AM IST
Sales rise 39.52% to Rs 62.63 crore

Net profit of VIP Clothing reported to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 39.52% to Rs 62.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 44.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales62.6344.89 40 OPM %7.50-2.52 -PBDT3.15-3.23 LP PBT2.45-3.89 LP NP2.00-3.38 LP

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 8:11 AM IST

