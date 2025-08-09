Multibase India standalone net profit declines 41.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.84% to Rs 16.76 crore

Net profit of Multibase India declined 41.33% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.84% to Rs 16.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.16.7619.2314.6218.723.325.533.085.262.303.92

