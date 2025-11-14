NCL Research and Financial Services standalone net profit declines 10.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.41% to Rs 1.93 crore

Net profit of NCL Research and Financial Services declined 10.09% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 30.41% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.931.4881.3529.731.321.501.311.490.981.09

