General Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 54.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of General Insurance Corporation of India rose 54.07% to Rs 2866.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1860.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.21% to Rs 8924.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8647.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.8924.808647.0432.5427.353472.762281.133472.762281.132866.791860.76

