Sibar Auto Parts standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.35% to Rs 8.29 crore

Net profit of Sibar Auto Parts declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 36.35% to Rs 8.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.8.296.081.453.450.160.170.020.030.020.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News