MKP Mobility standalone net profit rises 318.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of MKP Mobility rose 318.75% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.29% to Rs 8.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.8.628.117.310.990.920.310.910.300.670.16

