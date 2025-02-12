NDA Securities consolidated net profit declines 52.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.07% to Rs 1.65 crore

Net profit of NDA Securities declined 52.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 4.07% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1.651.7216.9722.670.200.370.170.340.120.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News