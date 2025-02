Godrej Industries consolidated net profit rises 76.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.39% to Rs 4824.83 crore

Net profit of Godrej Industries rose 76.86% to Rs 188.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 106.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 34.39% to Rs 4824.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3590.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.4824.833590.0812.377.78527.61311.44416.68215.83188.20106.41

