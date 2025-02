Bharat Forge consolidated net profit declines 19.58% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.11% to Rs 3475.55 crore

Net profit of Bharat Forge declined 19.58% to Rs 212.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 264.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 10.11% to Rs 3475.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3866.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3475.553866.4117.9218.05565.25618.71347.00395.04212.76264.55

