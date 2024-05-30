Winro Commercial (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 81.86 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 73.30 crore

Net profit of Winro Commercial (India) reported to Rs 81.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 138.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 73.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs -130.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 484.78% to Rs 481.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 82.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 228.35% to Rs 440.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 134.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

73.30-130.13440.87134.2796.56101.5198.0796.0567.72-134.74425.55118.7067.64-134.85425.24118.2781.86-138.12481.7482.38

