Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation consolidated net profit rises 173220.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1107.02% to Rs 6.88 crore

Net profit of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation rose 173220.00% to Rs 433.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1107.02% to Rs 6.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 10429.18% to Rs 346.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 295.91% to Rs 8.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

6.880.578.712.2081.83-426.3255.34-183.18433.420.10345.561.99433.410.09345.521.95433.300.25346.413.29

