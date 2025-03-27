Volumes jump at J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd witnessed volume of 110.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 96.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.15 lakh shares

Capri Global Capital Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd, MMTC Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 March 2025.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd witnessed volume of 110.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 96.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.15 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.32% to Rs.1,617.85. Volumes stood at 75510 shares in the last session.

Capri Global Capital Ltd witnessed volume of 1106.42 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 60.60 lakh shares. The stock dropped 13.43% to Rs.168.70. Volumes stood at 467.18 lakh shares in the last session.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd witnessed volume of 154.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.46 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.18% to Rs.512.50. Volumes stood at 1.74 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd recorded volume of 129.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18.32 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.79% to Rs.142.26. Volumes stood at 11.18 lakh shares in the last session.

MMTC Ltd witnessed volume of 111.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20.60 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.40% to Rs.55.85. Volumes stood at 29.33 lakh shares in the last session.

