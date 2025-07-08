Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nectar Lifescience Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Rajdarshan Industries Ltd, Sharda Motor Industries Ltd, PC Jeweller Ltd and PVP Ventures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 July 2025.

Nectar Lifescience Ltd tumbled 19.99% to Rs 18.53 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd crashed 8.51% to Rs 52.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2204 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1544 shares in the past one month.

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd lost 7.27% to Rs 1132.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 25991 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8659 shares in the past one month.

PC Jeweller Ltd plummeted 6.78% to Rs 17.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 356.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

PVP Ventures Ltd fell 6.06% to Rs 20.91. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26062 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

