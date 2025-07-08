Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Omaxe acquires 450-acre land for integrated township project in Indore

Omaxe acquires 450-acre land for integrated township project in Indore

Image
Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Omaxe announced a significant expansion in Madhya Pradesh with the acquisition of a 450-acre land parcel along the Super Corridor in Indore. Omaxe is set to develop a modern integrated township on this land, reinforcing its long-term commitment to India's Tier-II growth hubs.

Strategically located in one of Indore's fastest-developing zones, the new township is designed to support the region's rapid urban growth and infrastructure transformation. With an estimated investment of Rs. 1,200 crore, the development will be executed in multiple phases and is expected to generate Rs. 2,500 crore in revenue over the next three years. Funding will be secured primarily through internal accruals, in line with Omaxe's disciplined financial approach.

The upcoming township will feature a well-balanced mix of residential plots and housing clusters, commercial and retail zones, hospitality spaces, school and healthcare facilities and parks, green belts, and integrated public amenities. The layout is being planned as a self- sustained urban ecosystem with wide interal roads, power and water infrastructure, green mobility paths, and round-the-clock security.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

