Pound net speculative longs fall further

Large currency speculators further reduced net long positions in the Pound futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 31399 contracts in the data reported through July 01, 2025. This was a weekly decrease of 2996 net long contracts.

