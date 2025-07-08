Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Container Corp throughput climbs 11% YoY to 12.90 lakh TEUs in Q1 FY26

Container Corp throughput climbs 11% YoY to 12.90 lakh TEUs in Q1 FY26

Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Container Corporation of India (Concor) announced that its total throughput jumped 11.29% to Rs 12,90,101 Twenty Foot Equivalent (TEUs) units in Q1 FY26 compared with 11,59,251 TEUs in Q1 FY25.

On sequential basis, total throughput declined 4.26% from 13,47,495 TEUs in Q4 FY25.

Domestic (DOM) throughput stood at 3,16,226 TEUs in Q1 FY26, registering the growth of 9.12% as compared with 2,89,787 TEUs posted in same period a year ago.

The export-import (EXIM) throughput climbed by 12.01% year on year to 9,73,875 TEUs in the quarter ended 30th June 2025.

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) is engaged in the business of providing inland transportation of containers by rail. It also covers the management of ports and air cargo complexes and establishes cold chains.

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) has reported 5.8% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 298.53 crore on a 1.6% decline in net sales to Rs 2287.83 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

The counter shed 0.08% to Rs 596.55 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

