Container Corp throughput climbs 11% YoY to 12.90 lakh TEUs in Q1 FY26

Container Corporation of India (Concor) announced that its total throughput jumped 11.29% to Rs 12,90,101 Twenty Foot Equivalent (TEUs) units in Q1 FY26 compared with 11,59,251 TEUs in Q1 FY25.

On sequential basis, total throughput declined 4.26% from 13,47,495 TEUs in Q4 FY25.

Domestic (DOM) throughput stood at 3,16,226 TEUs in Q1 FY26, registering the growth of 9.12% as compared with 2,89,787 TEUs posted in same period a year ago.

The export-import (EXIM) throughput climbed by 12.01% year on year to 9,73,875 TEUs in the quarter ended 30th June 2025.

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) is engaged in the business of providing inland transportation of containers by rail. It also covers the management of ports and air cargo complexes and establishes cold chains.