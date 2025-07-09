Nectar Lifescience Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Lokesh Machines Ltd, Rhetan TMT Ltd, Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd and Dreamfolks Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 July 2025.

Nectar Lifescience Ltd tumbled 9.93% to Rs 16.69 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 28.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lokesh Machines Ltd crashed 7.85% to Rs 218.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 42757 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12459 shares in the past one month. Rhetan TMT Ltd lost 7.75% to Rs 17.49. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.83 lakh shares in the past one month. Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd slipped 5.35% to Rs 182.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6454 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9926 shares in the past one month.