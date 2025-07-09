Net inflows into equity mutual funds up around 24% on monthly basis, SIP inflows hit all time high

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed in a latest data update that net equity inflows rose to Rs 23,568 crore in June, up around 24% compared to Rs 18,994.56 crore in May. Net inflows into equity mutual funds had dipped around 22% on monthly basis in May and had marked lowest level of equity inflows since April 2024. SIP inflows also jumped rose to 27,269 crore - an all-time high - up from Rs 26,688 crore in the previous month. Gold ETF inflows spiked notably to Rs 2,080.9 crore in June from Rs 292 crore in May. Debt mutual funds reported net outflows of Rs 1,711 crore in June 2025. Overall Mutual Funds saw a net inflow of Rs 49,095 crore, up 66% compared to May.

