Atishay standalone net profit rises 52.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.15% to Rs 12.20 crore

Net profit of Atishay rose 52.78% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.15% to Rs 12.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.12.2010.0716.4816.482.762.082.291.611.651.08

