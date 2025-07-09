Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's petroleum and liquid fuel production set to hit 5.94 million barrels per day in 2026

India's petroleum and liquid fuel production set to hit 5.94 million barrels per day in 2026

Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
The US Energy Information Administration or EIA stated in a latest monthly update for July that Indias liquid fuels consumption is likely to increase by 0.5 million b/d over the next two years. It sees Indias total liquid fuels consumption at 5.65 million b/d in this year and at 5.94 million b/d next year compared to 5.47 million b/d in 2024. Indias liquid fuels production is seen rising modestly to 0.98 million b/d in 2025 and 1.01 million b/d in 2026 compared to 0.95 million b/d in 2024.

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

