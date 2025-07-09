India's petroleum and liquid fuel production set to hit 5.94 million barrels per day in 2026

The US Energy Information Administration or EIA stated in a latest monthly update for July that Indias liquid fuels consumption is likely to increase by 0.5 million b/d over the next two years. It sees Indias total liquid fuels consumption at 5.65 million b/d in this year and at 5.94 million b/d next year compared to 5.47 million b/d in 2024. Indias liquid fuels production is seen rising modestly to 0.98 million b/d in 2025 and 1.01 million b/d in 2026 compared to 0.95 million b/d in 2024.

