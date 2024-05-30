Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Neil Industries standalone net profit rises 106.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Neil Industries standalone net profit rises 106.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Sales rise 2.78% to Rs 0.74 crore

Net profit of Neil Industries rose 106.38% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.78% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.68% to Rs 2.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.33% to Rs 3.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.740.72 3 3.163.00 5 OPM %93.2476.39 -87.9781.33 - PBDT0.720.55 31 2.812.44 15 PBT0.720.55 31 2.802.43 15 NP0.970.47 106 2.511.85 36

First Published: May 30 2024 | 9:54 AM IST

