Neil Industries standalone net profit rises 106.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Neil Industries rose 106.38% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.78% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.68% to Rs 2.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.33% to Rs 3.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

