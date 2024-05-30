Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EFC (I) reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

EFC (I) reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Sales decline 76.67% to Rs 0.28 crore

Net profit of EFC (I) reported to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 76.67% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 418.37% to Rs 2.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 56.71% to Rs 10.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.281.20 -77 10.977.00 57 OPM %-1789.2912.50 --10.5733.43 - PBDT3.02-0.05 LP 6.172.16 186 PBT2.19-0.54 LP 3.511.09 222 NP1.55-0.56 LP 2.540.49 418

First Published: May 30 2024 | 9:54 AM IST

