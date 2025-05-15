Nelcast Ltd Spurts 13.44%

Nelcast Ltd has added 35.2% over last one month compared to 10.05% gain in BSE Industrials index and 5.85% rise in the SENSEX

Nelcast Ltd rose 13.44% today to trade at Rs 120. The BSE Industrials index is up 0.46% to quote at 14057.65. The index is up 10.05 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vascon Engineers Ltd increased 8.98% and TTK Healthcare Ltd added 6.17% on the day. The BSE Industrials index went up 1.37 % over last one year compared to the 11.29% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Nelcast Ltd has added 35.2% over last one month compared to 10.05% gain in BSE Industrials index and 5.85% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 25170 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5902 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 163.6 on 25 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 78 on 19 Mar 2025.

