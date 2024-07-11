Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NELCO consolidated net profit declines 20.42% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Sales decline 5.99% to Rs 74.08 crore

Net profit of NELCO declined 20.42% to Rs 4.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.99% to Rs 74.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 78.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales74.0878.80 -6 OPM %16.6318.32 -PBDT11.4013.28 -14 PBT6.118.06 -24 NP4.565.73 -20

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

