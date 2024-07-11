NELCO consolidated net profit declines 20.42% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.99% to Rs 74.08 crore

Net profit of NELCO declined 20.42% to Rs 4.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.99% to Rs 74.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 78.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.74.0878.8016.6318.3211.4013.286.118.064.565.73

