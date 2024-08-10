Balkrishna Industries consolidated net profit rises 47.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.71% to Rs 2714.50 crore

Net profit of Balkrishna Industries rose 47.64% to Rs 489.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 331.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 25.71% to Rs 2714.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2159.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2714.502159.3524.4523.20803.32584.99639.92429.70489.99331.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp