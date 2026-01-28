Indices trade higher; oil & gas shares gain for 2nd day

Oil & gas shares jumped for two consecutive trading session.
At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 339.37 points or 0.37% to 82,202.08. The Nifty 50 index rose 139.65 points or 0.55% to 25,315.05.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.60% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.67%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,462 shares rose and 1,213 shares fell. A total of 215 shares were unchanged.
Result Today:
Larsen & Toubro(up 0.87%), Maruti Suzuki India(down 2.40%), Bharat Electronics(up 0.04%), TVS Motor Company(down 1.25%), SBI Life Insurance Company(up 0.30%), ACC(up 0.20%), Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services(up 2.23%), Aditya Birla Real Estate(up 1.42%), Balkrishna Industries(up 0.49%), CarTrade Tech(up 3.03%), CSB Bank(up 4.59%), Gland Pharma(up 0.58%), ICRA(up 0.43%), Lodha Developers(up 1.37%), National Securities Depository, (up 1.44%) Pine Labs(up 2.88%), SBI Cards and Payment Services(up 2.43%), Star Health and Allied Insurance Company(up 1.37%) will announce their quarterly earnings today.
New listing:
Shares of Shadowfax Technologies were currently trading at Rs 118.15 at 10:24 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 4.72% as compared with the issue price of Rs 124.
The stock debuted at Rs 113 on the BSE, exhibiting a discount of 8.87% over the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of 119.55 and a low of 113. On the BSE, over 15.50 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Oil & Gas index advanced 2.57% to 11,669.25. The index jumped 3.21% in the two consecutive trading sessions.
Oil India (up 7.88%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (up 6.51%), Aegis Logistics (up 4.18%), Petronet LNG (up 3.93%) and GAIL (India) (up 2.89%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 2.35%), Indian Oil Corporation (up 2.01%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 1.61%), Gujarat State Petronet (up 1.36%) and Reliance Industries (up 1.25%) surged.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Bondada Engineering declined 3.62%. The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 119.12% to Rs 54.19 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 24.73 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 89.40% year on year (YoY) to Rs 712.27 crore in Q3 FY26.
Nesco shed 0.64%. The company reported a 4.82% YoY decline in net profit to Rs 104.64 crore in Q3 FY26, on a 20.03% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 247.92 crore compared with Q3 FY25.
