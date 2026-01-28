Sunteck Realty rises after Q3 PAT climbs 34% YoY to Rs 57 cr

Sunteck Realty rose 1.11% to Rs 373.80 after the company reported a 33.7% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 56.84 crore on a 112.7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 344.12 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 77.99 crore, up 57.8% YoY during the quarter. EBITDA soared 70.83% to Rs 82 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 48 crore in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin moderated to 24% in Q3 FY26 as against 30% in Q3 FY25.

Pre-sales jumped 15.59% to Rs 734 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 635 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Collections stood at Rs 319 crore in Q3 FY26, registering a 5.06% YoY decline from Rs 336 crore in Q3 FY25. Net operating cash flow surplus improved 12% YoY to Rs 349 crore, according to the exchange filing.