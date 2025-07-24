Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nestle India consolidated net profit declines 13.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Nestle India consolidated net profit declines 13.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Sales rise 5.86% to Rs 5073.96 crore

Net profit of Nestle India declined 13.40% to Rs 646.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 746.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.86% to Rs 5073.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4792.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5073.964792.97 6 OPM %21.4423.25 -PBDT1044.771121.77 -7 PBT887.831009.06 -12 NP646.59746.60 -13

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

