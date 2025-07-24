Nestle India consolidated net profit declines 13.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.86% to Rs 5073.96 crore

Net profit of Nestle India declined 13.40% to Rs 646.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 746.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.86% to Rs 5073.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4792.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.5073.964792.9721.4423.251044.771121.77887.831009.06646.59746.60

