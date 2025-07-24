Axis Bank allots 67,820 equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank has allotted 67,820 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank on 24 July 2025, pursuant to exercise of stock options / units under its ESOP / RSU Scheme.

The paid-up share capital of the Bank has accordingly increased from Rs. 6,203,045,594 (3,101,522,797 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 6,203,181,234 (3,101,590,617 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News