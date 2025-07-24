Board of Nestle India appoints Manish Tiwary as CMD

At meeting held on 24 July 2025

The Board of Nestle India at its meeting held on 24 July 2025 has approved the appointment of Manish Tiwary as the Chairman of the Board, effective 1 August 2025. Accordingly, Tiwary will assume his office as Chairman and Managing Director of the Company, effective 1 August 2025. Suresh Narayanan, will relinquish his office as Chairman and Managing Director of the Company upon his retirement on 31 July 2025.

