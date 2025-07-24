EUR/USD managing to hold near two-week high ahead of ECB interest rate decision

Euro eased a bit today, but held near two-week high against the US dollar as markets eyed the upcoming monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank (ECB). The central bank has halved its policy rate from 4% to 2% in last one year. EUR/USD pair is currently quoting at 1.1804, down 0.9% on the day. Meanwhile, the US President Donald Trump has set August 1 as deadline for EU to secure a trade deal though generally speaking the sentiment regarding trade talks has turned positive following the massive trade deal between US and Japan this week. On the NSE, EUR/INR futures are quoting at 101.84, up 0.20% on the day after testing a low near 101.50 mark.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News