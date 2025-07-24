Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EUR/USD managing to hold near two-week high ahead of ECB interest rate decision

EUR/USD managing to hold near two-week high ahead of ECB interest rate decision

Image
Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Euro eased a bit today, but held near two-week high against the US dollar as markets eyed the upcoming monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank (ECB). The central bank has halved its policy rate from 4% to 2% in last one year. EUR/USD pair is currently quoting at 1.1804, down 0.9% on the day. Meanwhile, the US President Donald Trump has set August 1 as deadline for EU to secure a trade deal though generally speaking the sentiment regarding trade talks has turned positive following the massive trade deal between US and Japan this week. On the NSE, EUR/INR futures are quoting at 101.84, up 0.20% on the day after testing a low near 101.50 mark.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty slides below 25,100; FMCG shares extent losses for 5th day

Axis Bank allots 67,820 equity shares under ESOP

Board of Nestle India appoints Manish Tiwary as CMD

BEML rebounds from recent sell-off; snaps two-month rising streak in July

Dr Reddys Lab gains after Q1 PAT jumps 2% YoY to Rs 1,418 cr

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story