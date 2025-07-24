Nifty slides below 25,100; FMCG shares extent losses for 5th day

The headline equity benchmarks traded with substantial losses in the early-afternoon trade, weighed down by selling in IT, realty and FMCG stocks. The Nifty traded below the 25,100 level. FMCG shares witnessed selling pressure for the fifth consecutive trading session.

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tanked 529.44 points or 0.64% to 82,196.20. The Nifty 50 index declined 149.35 points or 0.59% to 25,070.55.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.45% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.36%.

The overall market breadth was negative, with more stocks declining than advancing. On the BSE, 2,308 shares fell, while 1,545 shares advanced. 181 shares remained unchanged.

Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 3.92% to 10.93. The Nifty 31 July 2025 futures were trading at 25,095.30 at a premium of 24.75 points as compared with the spot at 25,070.55. The Nifty option chain for the 31 July 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 63.3 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 71 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price. Buzzing Index: The Nifty FMCG index dropped 1.06% to 55,117.45. The index fell 3.03% in five consective trading sessions.

Nestle India (down 5.13%), Marico (down 2.16%), Patanjali Foods (down 1.17%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (down 1.1%), Radico Khaitan (down 1.08%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.87%), ITC (down 0.63%), United Spirits (down 0.6%), Britannia Industries (down 0.59%) and Godrej Consumer Products (down 0.59%) declined. On the other hand, Tata Consumer Products (up 0.93%) and United Breweries (up 0.43%) edged higher. Stocks in Spotlight: Thyrocare Technologies surged 10.94% after the healthcare service provider reported a 61.07% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 38.93 crore on a 23.02% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 193.03 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Cigniti Technologies dropped 8.71% after the companys consolidated net profit dropped 9.97% to Rs 65.9 crore on a 0.74% rise in revenue to Rs 534.2 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.