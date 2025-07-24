Nifty slides below 25,100; FMCG shares extent losses for 5th day

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tanked 529.44 points or 0.64% to 82,196.20. The Nifty 50 index declined 149.35 points or 0.59% to 25,070.55.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.45% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.36%.
The overall market breadth was negative, with more stocks declining than advancing. On the BSE, 2,308 shares fell, while 1,545 shares advanced. 181 shares remained unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 3.92% to 10.93. The Nifty 31 July 2025 futures were trading at 25,095.30 at a premium of 24.75 points as compared with the spot at 25,070.55.
The Nifty option chain for the 31 July 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 63.3 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 71 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty FMCG index dropped 1.06% to 55,117.45. The index fell 3.03% in five consective trading sessions.
Nestle India (down 5.13%), Marico (down 2.16%), Patanjali Foods (down 1.17%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (down 1.1%), Radico Khaitan (down 1.08%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.87%), ITC (down 0.63%), United Spirits (down 0.6%), Britannia Industries (down 0.59%) and Godrej Consumer Products (down 0.59%) declined.
On the other hand, Tata Consumer Products (up 0.93%) and United Breweries (up 0.43%) edged higher.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Thyrocare Technologies surged 10.94% after the healthcare service provider reported a 61.07% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 38.93 crore on a 23.02% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 193.03 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Cigniti Technologies dropped 8.71% after the companys consolidated net profit dropped 9.97% to Rs 65.9 crore on a 0.74% rise in revenue to Rs 534.2 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.
