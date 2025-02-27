Vesuvius India climbs after Q4 results, stock split

Vesuvius India rose 2.15% to Rs 4132.10 after the company announced its Q4 December 2024 results and a 10-for-1 stock split.

The company released its Q4 December 2024 (Q4FY24) results on Wednesday, 26 February 2025. The company's board of directors approved the stock split, which will divide each existing equity share with a face value of Rs 10 into ten shares with a face value of Rs 1 each.

In addition to the stock split, Vesuvius India declared a dividend of Rs 14.5 per share for its shareholders, with a record date set for May 1st.

On a standalone basis, Vesuvius India reported a net profit of Rs 59.93 crore in Q4FY24, a 5.01% increase compared to the same period in the previous year. Net sales also saw a rise, climbing 22.83% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 507.49 crore.

For the full fiscal year ending December 2024, Vesuvius India's net profit increased by 24.22% to Rs 264.52 crore, while net sales grew by 17.20% to Rs 1,864.97 crore, compared to the previous fiscal year.

Net cash inflow from operating activities stood at Rs 258.12 crore in the year ended 31 December 2024, higher than Rs 82.38 crore in the year ended 31 December 2023.

Vesuvius India is engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading and sale of a range of refractories.

