Sensex, Nifty trade flat; broader mkt underperforms

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, shed 4.09 points or 0.01% to 74.594.34. The Nifty 50 index fell 20.30 points or 0.09% to 22,527.25.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 1.22%, and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 2.12%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 962 shares rose and 2,771 shares fell. A total of 166 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.38% to 13.39. The Nifty 27 February 2025 futures were trading at 22,545.65, at a premium of 18.4 points as compared with the spot at 22,527.25.
The Nifty option chain for the 27 February 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 341.9 lakh contracts at the 22,600 strike price. Maximum put OI of 247 lakh contracts was seen at 22,500 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index shed 2.39% to 1,454.50. The index added 0.84% in the past trading session.
PVR Inox (down 4.28%), Tips Music (down 3.51%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 2.75%), Saregama India (down 2.6%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 2.58%), Dish TV India (down 2.36%), Den Networks (down 1.51%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 1.08%), Nazara Technologies (down 0.38%), and Sun TV Network (down 0.32%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Adani Green Energy rose 0.12%. The company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Adani Saur Urja (LA), has received a letter of award (LoA) from Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation (UPPCL) for 1,250 MW of energy storage capacity.
Newgen Software Technologies advanced 2.43% after the company announced that its material subsidiary, Newgen Software Inc. (NSI), incorporated in the USA, has executed a Statement of Work (SoW) with a USA-based client.
Zydus Lifesciences shed 0.82%. The company announced the launch of VaxiFlu-4, India's first quadrivalent influenza vaccine, for the 2025 southern hemisphere season.
Lemon Tree Hotels shed 0.27%. The company announced that it has signed a license agreement viz. Lemon Tree Resort, Shirdi, Maharashtra.
