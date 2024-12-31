Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Net claims of non-residents on India decline

Net claims of non-residents on India decline

Image
Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Net claims of non-residents on India declined by US$ 19.8 billion during Q2:2024-25 to US$ 348.5 billion in September 2024. Higher rise has been noted in Indian residents' overseas financial assets (US$ 66.5 billion) as compared to that in the foreign-owned assets in India (US$ 46.7 billion) led to the decline in net claims of non-residents during the quarter.

Over 80 per cent of the increase in overseas financial assets during July-September 2024 was due to the surge of US$ 53.8 billion in the reserve assets. Reserve assets had 63 per cent share in India's total international financial assets in September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Soda ash MIP boost lifts GHCL, Tata Chemicals

Financials stocks edge lower

Real Estate shares fall

Information Technology shares fall

Venus Remedies rallies after receiving GMP certificate for antibiotic-Carbapenem facility.

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story