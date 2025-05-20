Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Baid Finserv Ltd, Hindprakash Industries Ltd, Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd and Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 May 2025.

Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd tumbled 15.08% to Rs 109 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 42110 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8863 shares in the past one month.

Baid Finserv Ltd lost 8.82% to Rs 10.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62222 shares in the past one month.

Hindprakash Industries Ltd crashed 8.71% to Rs 115.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 882 shares in the past one month.

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd corrected 7.37% to Rs 722.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 44114 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6194 shares in the past one month.

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd slipped 6.47% to Rs 804.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20546 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34590 shares in the past one month.

