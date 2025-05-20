Volumes jump at Pfizer Ltd counter

Pfizer Ltd witnessed volume of 12.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 75.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15933 shares

BASF India Ltd, NLC India Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 May 2025.

Pfizer Ltd witnessed volume of 12.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 75.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15933 shares. The stock increased 10.90% to Rs.4,955.00. Volumes stood at 15028 shares in the last session.

BASF India Ltd clocked volume of 7.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47859 shares. The stock gained 8.17% to Rs.5,303.70. Volumes stood at 1.38 lakh shares in the last session.

NLC India Ltd clocked volume of 167.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.50 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.14% to Rs.241.50. Volumes stood at 14.63 lakh shares in the last session.

Zensar Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 131.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.99 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.37% to Rs.837.45. Volumes stood at 5.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 57.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.72 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.64% to Rs.1,258.30. Volumes stood at 6.61 lakh shares in the last session.

