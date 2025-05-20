Laxmi India Finance standalone net profit rises 88.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 50.28% to Rs 74.27 crore

Net profit of Laxmi India Finance rose 88.00% to Rs 14.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 50.28% to Rs 74.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 60.21% to Rs 36.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.91% to Rs 245.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 173.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

74.2749.42245.71173.1468.0966.5165.7565.1019.5510.9149.2631.1718.9810.4747.3629.6414.577.7536.0022.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News