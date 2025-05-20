Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Laxmi India Finance standalone net profit rises 88.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Laxmi India Finance standalone net profit rises 88.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 50.28% to Rs 74.27 crore

Net profit of Laxmi India Finance rose 88.00% to Rs 14.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 50.28% to Rs 74.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 60.21% to Rs 36.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.91% to Rs 245.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 173.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales74.2749.42 50 245.71173.14 42 OPM %68.0966.51 -65.7565.10 - PBDT19.5510.91 79 49.2631.17 58 PBT18.9810.47 81 47.3629.64 60 NP14.577.75 88 36.0022.47 60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Power Grid Q4 PAT declines to Rs 4,143 crore in FY25

Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes jump at Pfizer Ltd counter

Dollar index hovers around 100-mark as tepid action continues

DLF gains after strong Q4 numbers

First Published: May 20 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story