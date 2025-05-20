Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Grid Q4 PAT declines to Rs 4,143 crore in FY25

Power Grid Q4 PAT declines to Rs 4,143 crore in FY25

Image
Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Power Grid Corporation of India's consolidated net profit fell marginally to Rs 4,142.87 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 4,166.33 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

However, revenue from operations rose 2.48% YoY to Rs 12,275.35 crore recorded in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 5,011.30 crore in Q4 FY25, down 5.46% from Rs 5,300.89 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Total expenses rose 6.84% YoY to Rs 7,549.92 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025. Employee expenses stood at Rs 769.36 crore (up 19.45% YoY), finance cost was at Rs 2,302.66 crore (up 19.42%YoY) during the period under review.

On segmental front, revenue from transmission business stood at Rs 11,710.65 crore (down 0.47% YoY), revenue from consultancy business stood at Rs 517.74 crore (up 120.39% YoY) and revenue from telecom business stood at Rs 302.85 crore (up 21.29% YoY) during the quarter.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined marginally to Rs 15,521.44 crore in FY25, compared to Rs 15,573.16 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations also saw a slight decrease, falling to Rs 45,792.32 crore in FY25 from Rs 45,843.10 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). The dividend will be paid within 30 days of its declaration at the AGM.

The Power Grid Corporation of India has been established by the Government of India (GoI) as the central transmission utility of India. The firm is a Maharatna' company under the Ministry of Power, GoI. As of 31 December 2024, the Government of India owned a 51.34% stake in the company.

The counter declined 1.92% to Rs 298.25 on the BSE.

First Published: May 20 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

