Dollar index hovers around 100-mark as tepid action continues

The US dollar index is holding around 100 mark, witnessing tepid action amid lax US economic cues and ideas that recent inflation readings will keep the sentiment towards US interest rates outlook benign. The Conference Board released a report on Monday showing its reading on leading US economic indicators slumped in the month of April. The report said the leading economic index tumbled by 1.0 percent in April after sliding by a downwardly revised 0.8 percent in March. The US dollar index dropped around 0.65% yesterday and currently trade at 100.05, down 0.24% on the day. These are the lowest levels in last one and half weeks.

